Gardaí issue warning over bogus tradesmen in Kilkenny

Bogus tradesmen fraud is up by 15% so far this year, with some 'conmen' impersonating gardaí when calling to houses.

In addition to a warning on this type of crime, Garda Síochána continue to advise homeowners and residents to lock up and light up during longer darker winter evenings.

Gardaí warn homeowners and residents to beware of ‘bogus callers’ with an increase in this type of fraud to date in 2022.

• Break-ins through front door most common entry route for burglars approximately 33%

• ‘Body pressure’ the number one method used to gain entry

• 45% of winter burglaries occur between 5pm and 11pm

• 1 in 5 access through an unsecured window or door





An Garda Síochána encourages people to protect themselves and their homes during longer dark evenings over the winter months.

Gardaí continue to advise people to ‘close the door on burglars’ as analysis show that approximately one third of all burglaries are through the front door with most burglars using their own body to gain entry.

The incident of ‘bogus tradesmen’ show a currently increase of approximately 15% in 2022.



Gardaí are aware of an increase in the number of incidents of people impersonating Gardaí.

Recent incidents of this type involve the ‘conmen’ requesting to check cash held by the injured party as a result of an increase in counterfeit cash circulating in the area, or that the ‘conmen’ need to check the security of the house as a result of an increase in burglaries in the area.

An Garda Síochána will not cold call to a house and request to do either of these.



An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification. Should you have any concerns about the person at the door, you should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a Garda.



Genuine Gardaí will always provide details to allow you to confirm their identity with the local Garda Station and will be patient while you choose to so.



An Garda Síochána continue to advise home owners to ‘Lock Up and Light Up’ this winter.

Nearly half of burglaries (45%) occur between 5pm and 11pm. Over 20% of winter burglaries involved a premises that was unsecured. There is also an increase in access through rear entrances by burglars (45%), possibly due to being able to operate more easily in the cover of darkness.



Some simple steps can help protect your home, so whether you are at home or going out remember:

• Turn on some lights, LED bulbs are more energy efficient than traditional bulbs.

• Use timer switches/ motion detectors/ smart lights to turn on lights via phone

• Use motion detector/sensor lights outside, make sure they cover the door and not just the area near the door.

• Lock all doors and windows as part of your regular routine

• Use an alarm – get it serviced and ensure battery pack is working

• Store keys away from windows

• Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house

Based on an analysis of burglaries from January to October 2022, jewellery and cash remain the most common objects stolen.

Computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles are also among the top items stolen.

Meanwhile, the practice of ‘fishing’, where car keys are fished through a letterbox by burglars, also remains a problem with the Dublin region most at risk.

Sergeant Graham Kavanagh of the Garda National Crime Prevention Unit stated: "Burglaries traditionally rise during the longer winter nights. Locking up and lighting up over the coming months could be the difference between making your home safe and making your home vulnerable. It’s as simple as that.

"As the days get shorter, simple steps have been proven to deter burglars, such as using an alarm, using timer switches to turn on lights, storing keys away from windows and letterboxes as well as having a lock up routine for all doors and windows.”

Data from the Garda Analysis Service shows that approximately one third of all burglaries are through the front doors - with most burglars using their own body to gain entry. Other key findings include:

• Burglars also commonly target back doors (23%), back windows (20%) and front windows (8%), with one in five cases involving a burglar getting access through an unsecured door or window.

• Jewellery and cash remain the most common objects stolen.

• Computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles are also among the top items stolen.

• Nearly half of burglaries (45%) occur between 5pm and 11pm.

• 36% of all burglaries during winter occur during the 4 hour window of 5pm and 9pm.

• The practice of ‘fishing’, where car keys are fished through a letterbox by burglars, also remains a problem with the Dublin region most at risk.