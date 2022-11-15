Gardaí and vintners in Kilkenny team up for vital training

Kilkenny Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) members recently attended a special training evening in the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny.

Training around topics such as the responsible serving of alcohol and the safety of pub patrons took centre stage at the event and there was great engagement.

Chairman of Kilkenny Vintners Association, Anthony Morrisson, said that the training is hugely important for local publicans.

“I would like to highlight this effort we are making to let the people of Kilkenny and further afield know that we are a city that’s wanting to be better in all aspects of our service as publicans,” he told Kilkenny Live.

At the training event, local gardaí also imparted appropriate crime prevention advice and provided an overview of the ‘Ask For Angela’ and their own ‘Drugs Ruin Lives HEED Initiative’.

Ask For Angela is the name of a campaign in that is used by bars and other venues to keep people safe from sexual assault by using a codeword to identify when they are in danger or are in an uncomfortable situation.

The staff will then help the person get home discreetly and safely by either escorting them to a different room, calling them a taxi and escorting them to it, or by asking the other party member to leave the establishment.

HEED stands for ‘Health, Education, Enforcement and Driving’.