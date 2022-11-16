Search

16 Nov 2022

Kilkenny Lions Club set to unveil bumper list of lots for general and farm auctions

A part of the pre-Christmas tradition every year

KILKENNY

Hampers, holidays, vouchers for hotel stays and restaurant meals have been popular in the bidding in previous years

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

16 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Lions Club are preparing to hold their annual pre-Christmas farm and general auctions again this year, supported by the Kilkenny People and local radio station KCLR 96fm.

A full list of all the lots will feature in the Kilkenny People next week and over the coming weeks.

The farm auction will take place on December 1 and December 8 from 7pm. The general auction will take place on December 6, 7 and 8 all day.

Stay tuned because KCLR will have special bundle items also, with exclusive bundles for lot numbers.

It’s a chance to secure some fantastic lots, with holidays, jewellery, food, sports items, vouchers, hampers, farming items, firewood and many more exciting additions to this year’s lists.

The Christmas period is always very busy for the local Lions Club who do a huge amount of fundraising and community work to the benefit of groups the length and breadth of the county.

Last year, a dozen different local groups benefited from fundraising events including the auctions, Christmas Hamper Appeal and concert. The club has distributed over €800,000 to over 100 organisations over the past 18 years. The public are always very generous in supporting these initiatives.

See next week’s Kilkenny People for more details on the upcoming auctions.

