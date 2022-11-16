Search

16 Nov 2022

Tribute to Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan planned for this week's Late Late Show

Tribute to Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan planned for this week's Late Late Show

This week's (November 18) Late Late Show will pay tribute to courageous Cervical Check campaigner, Vicky Phelan, who died this week after a long battle with cancer. 

The show will remember Vicky as her fight continues after her death, with band The Stunning dedicating a special musical performance to her. 
 
Knocklyon native, Alisha Weir, will talk to host Ryan Tubridy about how she swapped The Toy Show stage for the lead role opposite Emma Thompson, in the upcoming movie of Matilda. 

With the most controversial World Cup in living memory kicking off on Sunday, Eamon Dunphy will tell Ryan why he feels deeply uncomfortable about the upcoming tournament and why it’s time for football to take a stand. 
 
Two-time Golden Globe winner and Hollywood royal, Jane Seymour, will also join Ryan live in studio to chat about what it takes to be a leading lady, her love of Ireland and what we can expect from Season 2 of Harry Wild. 
 
Plus, Athy’s Jack L, otherwise known as Jack Lukeman, will perform Sundogs in the Moonshine. 

The show airs on Friday November 18 at 9.35pm. 

