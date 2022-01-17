Kay Brennan (née Ramsbottom)- The pioneer of women’s soccer in Ireland

In an extract from The History of Soccer in Kilkenny 1893-2021, which is due to be published this year, editor Donie Butler catalogues the history-making career of Kay Ramsbottom.

When Kay Brennan was honoured by the Football Association of Ireland as one of Ireland’s first women international soccer players it was an honour long overdue to the women’s soccer trailblazer from The Butts, Kilkenny City.

Kay was a no-nonsense centre-back with a flair for moving forward and creating many goal chances for her playing colleagues. She dominated play both in the air and on the ground. Her astute distribution of the ball was exceptional. She was highly respected by both her team-mates and opponents alike.

Kay would be in her element today and would seamlessly fit into the present International women’s team. Without fear of contradiction Kay would enjoy an extremely long and successful professional career alongside the likes of Katie McCabe and Heather Payne. When the game was in its infancy in this country, Kay Ramsbottom was a name that was on the lips of all involved in Irish women’s soccer.

Kay has the unique distinction of having played in three Irish Women’s Cup Finals including the inaugural edition in 1972 when Fit Remoulds were beaten by Suffragettes Dublin in the final at St John’s Park, Kilkenny (now O’Loughlin Gaels ground). She would go on to win the next two finals with Evergreen (1973) against Avengers of Dublin and Kilkenny (1974) against Galway Town.

Kay is the first to recognise the contribution made to girls’ soccer in the early days like Michael Walshe, Brendan Lonergan, Fanahan Barry, Seamus Kennedy, Fr Jerry Joyce, Seamus Reade, Mary Lanigan, Con Downey and Theresa Byrne to name but a few. A number of the early teams playing the game were Hi-liners, Groundhogs, Butts United, Newpark, Emfa, Frances Terrace, Streets United, Country Areas, St John’s, St Canice’s and St Patrick’s.

Kay Ramsbottom, as she was known in her soccer playing days in Kilkenny before marrying John Brennan (Freebooters), was an exceptionally gifted and talented soccer player who was capped for the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team in 1974. Kay was actually selected for Ireland’s very first international versus Wales at Stebonheath, Llanelli, Wales on May 13, 1973 but could not travel, as her employers of the day would not release her from work to do so.

However, Kay was not to be denied at the second time of asking and she made her international debut versus Northern Ireland. Kay was also selected on the Republic of Ireland XI that played the number one club side in women’s soccer in Europe at the time, Stade Reims, at St James’s Park Arena, Kilkenny on Sunday, August 26.



The Irish XI had a famous win on a 2-1 scoreline. A long through ball by Kay set up the Irish star of the day Ann O’Brien for Ireland’s equaliser. Anne Griffith–Power from Jenkinstown, had the distinction of captaining the Irish side. Two more Kilkenny players, Margaret Delaney and Connie Jordan, were substitutes on the evening. Both Kay and Ann O’Brien were subsequently invited to play with Stade Reims. Kay declined the option.

Kay was also selected on the Irish team to play France in their first International at Parc des Princes on October 10, 1973 with a record attendance in excess of 20,000 at the game. This match was played before the men’s full international game between France and Italy. Following the game Anne O’Brien joined Stade Reims on a full-time professional contract. Anne played successfully in both France and Italy over the next decade.

Kay, along with Ursula Grace and Connie Jordan, were part of the Jeyes Irish touring XI that played four matches in France during 1974. They all returned with marvellous sun tans and some had a bit of explaining to do with their employers to justify their ‘sick leave’ upon their return!

They even had the unique experience of spending a night in a Nunnery near the Belgian border with an enclosed order of Nuns. Lo and behold they discovered that there was a Kilkenny native amongst the community there. No doubt it all worked out just fine.

Kay had started playing organised girls’ soccer in the late 1960s which was organised in the main by Club Kilkenny’s Michael Walshe with support from Fr Jerry Joyce at St Canice’s Parish. Along with Kay and Anne, Ursula Grace-Mulcahy was also capped for Ireland and made her debut in the international match played at the Market’s Field, Limerick on Sunday, May 26, 1974. The Kilkenny girls more than played their part in establishing women’s soccer in Ireland at the time and Kay was to the forefront.

Karen Duggan from Piltown has been a tremendous player for UCD Waves and Peamount United and also represented the Republic of Ireland on numerous occasions.

Current Kilkenny women’s soccer international starlet, Ellen Molloy of Wexford Youths has followed Kay’s example of almost 50 years ago.

You led the way Kay - thanks for the memories...