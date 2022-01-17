How is your Blue Monday going?

Every year, the third Monday of January is dubbed “Blue Monday”. Apparently because we are broke, cold, with a few failed new year resolutions to contend with!

Following on from the example of a very inspiring young lady Ebony Masuku, who has created a short video to spread positivity this week, we decided to follow her lead. Ebony is the current winner of the recent Kilkenny People of the Year Youth award, a bright young lady who is always giving back. Ebony announced today that she "decided to embark in a project to promote positivity during a time that might be dark for some people".

Ebony Masuku

I've met lots of inspiring people since writing the 'Day in the Life' column, sometimes their words stick with you and make you smile. So, taking a leaf out of Ebony's book, I'm going to share some quotes with you throughout this week from these interviews and hopefully they will also help someone in a dark place.

First up is one of my heroes for positivity, she is my sister-in-law Mag Kirwan. Here is a quote from her interview last May 2021.

MAG KIRWAN on life’s challenges...

“Siobhan I am here talking about all the lovely positive stuff but there’s been heartache and failures as well as successes. My life has not been perfect, but nobody’s life is. I could talk about the negatives and all the hard things that have happened to me in life, but I don’t, because I look at them as positives.

They have made me more empathic and I’m a better human being as a result. That is life, nobody knows what’s facing them. Nobody knows what’s around the corner, I am facing challenges and will continue to face challenges in my life.

The reality of life is that something will happen to you on your journey, but it’s how you deal with these challenges, how you assimilate them and look at them. Is your glass half full or half empty? My glass is always half full and I’m grateful for everything, even down to the carrot cake I ate at lunch time today! Grateful is a very powerful word.”

Stay tuned this week for more uplifting quotes from the people of Kilkenny. If you have a message of positivity to share, please email me at siobhan.donohoe@kilkennypeople.ie