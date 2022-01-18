Kilkenny applicants sought for Decade of Centenaries Grant Scheme 2022

This initiative is supported by the Commemorations Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the 'Local Legacies 1922/2022’ Community Strand of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Applications are invited from heritage societies, local historians, communities and artists who wish to commemorate events which happened in County Kilkenny in 1922. The scheme encourages projects which recognise all of the dimensions of this period in our history - the military activity, the political context, and social, economic and cultural aspects and legacies.

The aim of this commemorative funding is to ensure that events are remembered atcommunity level in a respectful, measured and non-partisan manner. Projects by artists and creatives which interpret and respond creatively to this period in Kilkenny are also encouraged.

The terms of the scheme are in accordance with the guidance of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations.

All initiatives and activities funded from this scheme must adhere to the public health advice and guidance, laid down by the HSE and the Government, with regard to Covid-19.

The council is welcoming heritage societies, local historians, communities and artists etc, to make applications. Application forms and details are available from the Heritage Office, Kilkenny County Council. See https://kilkennyheritage.ie/2022/01/kilkenny-county-council-decade-of-centenaries-grant-scheme-2022/

Email: heritage@kilkennycoco.ie; Tel: 056-7794938. Closing date for applications is February 18, 2022 at 5pm.