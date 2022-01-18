Search

18 Jan 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Jeremiah (Jerry) English

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) English, Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, and late of Dublin, on 17th January 2022, in his 97th year, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff and Anne and Chris at Drakelands Nursing Home, surrounded by his family.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline, son Mannie, grandson Emmanuel, grandaughter Laura, sisters, brothers, brothers and sisters-in law and son-in law-Declan.
Jerry will be sadly missed by his daughters Paula and Elizabeth, sons John and Ken, daughters-in-law Dolores, Laura and Denise, sons-in-laws Michael and Brock, grandchildren, Paula, John, Jemma, Trevor, Geraldine, Rachel, Amy, Jade, Robyn and Blaise, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
 
Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (18th January) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.
 
The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Stasia Tierney (née McHugh)

The death has occurred of Stasia Tierney (née McHugh), Bamford Cross, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Stasia is predeceased by her loving husband Tony. She is survived by her cherished daughters Nicola and June, granddaughters Jade and Blake Ryan, her brother Eamon McHugh and sister Ann McGrath, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Stasia's remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Co. Kilkenny, on Thursday the 20th of January for 12pm Mass. Burial in the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffessgrange, immediately afterwards.

Please follow the strict Covid-19 government guidelines if you are planning on attending the funeral.

