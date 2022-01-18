Search

18 Jan 2022

Tributes paid to Kilkenny stalwart who passed away

Pat O'Dwyer recently received a Mayoral award for her family's contribution to music

The late Pat O'Dwyer pictured with Mayor Andrew McGuinness

Reporter:

Mary Cody

18 Jan 2022

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Tributes have been paid to Patricia (Pat) O'Dwyer who passed away last night.

The popular Kilkenny woman accepted a Mayoral award on behalf of the O'Dwyer family just before Christmas.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness told The Kilkenny People that  'Pat was a beautiful lady who always had a kind word for everyone'.
"I had the pleasure of presenting her with a ‘Mayors Award’ before Christmas. She accepted it on behalf of the O’Dwyer family for their contribution to local music. The O’Dwyers are a household name in Kilkenny and beyond when it comes to music. They are incredible musicians and a down to earth, lovely family. Pat was exceptionally proud of her sons and daughters.
"As a musician myself I always looked up to the O’Dwyers, particularly Shane. Not just because he’s a good friend of mine, he is incredibly talented. They all are and so was their late father Jim.

"I've known the O'Dwyer family most of my life, mainly through music but also as a local councillor. Shane is a good friend of mine. Anytime I visited their house at St Fiacres Place it was always a hive of activity and I was always made to feel welcome. Pat greeted everyone with a huge smile.

"It was an honour to present the family with a Mayors Award for their contribution to local music over generations but also their willingness to give their time and talent for local charities. It was particularly special that Pat accepted it on behalf of the family. It was a lovely occasion where we gathered outside their family home for the presentation. Pat was smiling and full of fun, despite the battle she was facing. Her family were so good to her and were never afraid to show their love for their mother. She was an exceptionally brave, strong, gentle and kind lady and will be sadly missed," he added.

