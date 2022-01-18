Search

18 Jan 2022

WATCH: Winger selected for Ireland 7s squad has incredible Kilkenny College highlights!

Tamilore Awonusi is frighteningly talented

WATCH: Ex-Kilkenny College player selected for Ireland 7s has incredible highlight reels!

Check out some footage of Awonusi in action below!

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Former Kilkenny College player Tamilore Awonusi has been included in the Ireland 7s rugby squad for the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Spain.

The 6ft 6in winger impressed for the Ireland Development side in Dubai before Christmas and his try-scoring prowess has merited a call-up to Anthony Eddy's squad.

Awonusi is currently a student in North America and plays with university side Trinity Western Spartans in British Columbia, Canada.

His physicality, power, speed, agility and skill have allowed him to stand out from an early age, as can be seen from his highlight reel playing for Kilkenny College below:

Over the past few years he has further added to his abilities and skills, gathered more experience and has proven himself on the international stage.

Awonusi will now be focused on performing in Spain as a good showing could lead to him becoming a more permanent fixture of the Irish 7s squad, currently ranked 9th in the world.

Ireland 7s Men's Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)
Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)
Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)
Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media