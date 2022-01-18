WATCH: Winger selected for Ireland 7s squad has incredible Kilkenny College highlights!

Former Kilkenny College player Tamilore Awonusi has been included in the Ireland 7s rugby squad for the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Spain.

Well done past pupil Tamilore Awonusi,Class of 2018

6ft 6ins wing Tamilore Awonusi included in Ireland 7s squad for Malaga (via @rugby_ie) https://t.co/mNfO33nuzt — Kilkenny College (@kilkennycollege) January 17, 2022

The 6ft 6in winger impressed for the Ireland Development side in Dubai before Christmas and his try-scoring prowess has merited a call-up to Anthony Eddy's squad.

Awonusi is currently a student in North America and plays with university side Trinity Western Spartans in British Columbia, Canada.

His physicality, power, speed, agility and skill have allowed him to stand out from an early age, as can be seen from his highlight reel playing for Kilkenny College below:

Over the past few years he has further added to his abilities and skills, gathered more experience and has proven himself on the international stage.

Awonusi will now be focused on performing in Spain as a good showing could lead to him becoming a more permanent fixture of the Irish 7s squad, currently ranked 9th in the world.

Ireland 7s Men's Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)