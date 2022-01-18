Notice: Roadworks in Kilkenny city area to continue until Friday

File photo
A temporary traffic management system in Kilkenny city will remain in operation until Friday, January 21, 2022.
The temporary system will be in place in the Greenshill area each day from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
