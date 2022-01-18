Search

19 Jan 2022

Liam Ó Maonlaí on getting reacquainted with his own rhythm

Liam Ó Maonlaí on getting reacquainted with his own rhythm

Liam Ó Maonlaí on getting reacquainted with his own rhythm

Liam Ó Maonlaí, "I get up with the dawn and with my first waking to walk every day"

Siobhan Donohoe

18 Jan 2022

18 Jan 2022

Following on from yesterday's inspirational quote for Blue Monday (aka the most depressing week of the year), we would like to keep spreading the positivity. Here is another thought-provoking quote from an interview with Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí.

I interviewed Liam in December 2021 and I froze mid conversation when he spoke about reacquainting with our own rhythm...

“I decided I would get up with the dawn, with my first waking and just get out of the house and walk. That became a beautiful couple of hours for me every morning and an unprecedented gift. 

I found I really enjoyed being at home. I reacquainted myself with my own rhythm and with creation, by removing myself from the chatter and the noise”

Is that what this period in history is about - so we can see clearly when the rain has gone?

"Oh, yes I can make it now the pain is gone
All of the bad feelings have disappeared
Here is that rainbow I've been praying for
It's gonna be a bright (bright)
Bright (bright) sunshiny day"

Hothouse Flowers

News

