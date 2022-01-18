Artist turns beach into stunning tribute to Ashling Murphy
A Waterford based artist has paid an incredible tribute to Ashling Murphy at Kilmurrin Cove.
Environmental artist Sean Corcoran created a fiddle in the sand for Ashling, a schoolteacher and accomplished traditional Irish musician who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly, last Wednesday.
He posted an aerial shot of the creation on Twitter.
A fiddle for Ashling...tribute to Ashling Murphy on Kilmurrin Cove, Waterford. Ashling was a renowned musician, a much loved teacher, a daughter, a sister and a friend. I drew it as one continuous line that represents the uncharted journey through life. R…https://t.co/2q3o8Iww1y— The Art Hand (@TheArtHand) January 18, 2022
Ashling Murphy's funeral takes place in Mountbolus, Co Offaly on Tuesday at 11am.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.