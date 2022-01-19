Do you recognise this dog found by a Kilkenny roadside?

Dog found by road in Kilmoganny
This dog was found injured on the road in Kilmoganny on Monday morning, and was brought to the vet for treatment.
If anyone recognises the dog please contact the Village Veterinary. The dog is being well cared for but the owners may be anxious as to its whereabouts
Call 056-7762674 during office hours.
