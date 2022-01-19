Search

19 Jan 2022

New details confirmed for start of Leinster Rugby Schools Cups

Robert Cribbin

19 Jan 2022

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The fixture details for the delayed Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Cups have now been confirmed.

Following a number of Covid-19 related issues in schools in the wake of the return to school after the Christmas holidays, the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee ratified a two-week delay to the start of all Cup competitions.

The Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup will now kick-off at the later date of Sunday, 13 February, with the clash of rivals Blackrock College and St Michael's College at Energia Park.

The Junior edition now begins on Monday, 28 February, with the first of four doubleheaders that week at the Donnybrook venue.

The Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup will now begin on Tuesday, 25 January, with the finalists set to be decided by Tuesday, 8 February. The final will then be played once the qualifiers Senior Cup commitments have been completed.

The same will apply for the Bank of Ireland Father Godfrey Cup which also begins on Tuesday, 25 January, with semi-finals down for decision by Thursday, 10 February.

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup

First Round
Sunday, 13 February:
Blackrock College v St Michael’s College (Energia Park, KO 12 noon)

Monday, 14 February:
Kilkenny College v Presentation College, Bray (Energia Park, KO 3pm)

Tuesday, 15 February:
Clongowes Wood College v Gonzaga College (Energia Park, KO 3pm)

Wednesday, 16 February:
St Gerard’s School v Newbridge College (Energia Park, KO 3pm)

Thursday, 17 February:
Cistercian College, Roscrea v Wesley College (Energia Park, KO 3pm)
St Mary’s College v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 2 (Lakelands, KO 3pm)

Friday, 18 February:
Belvedere College v St Vincent’s Castleknock College (Energia Park, KO 3pm)
Terenure College v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 1 (Ollie Campbell Park, KO 2.30pm)

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup First Round

Monday, 28 February:
Newbridge College v Cistercian College, Roscrea (Energia Park, KO 1.30pm)
Terenure College v Gonzaga College (Energia Park, KO 3.30pm)

Tuesday, 1 March:
St Vincent’s Castleknock College v St Michael’s College (Energia Park, KO 1.30pm)
Belvedere College v Wesley College (Energia Park, KO 3.30pm)

Thursday, 3 March:
Kilkenny College v St Gerard’s School (Energia Park, KO 1.30pm)
Presentation College, Bray v Blackrock College (Energia Park, KO 3.30pm)

Friday, 4 March:
Father Godfrey Cup Qualifier 2 v St Mary’s College (Energia Park, KO 1pm)
Father Godfrey Cup Qualifier 1 v Clongowes Wood College (Energia Park, KO 3pm)

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Vinnie Murray Cup (Senior) First Round

Tuesday, 25 January:
St Fintan's High School v Wilson's Hospital School (Energia Park, KO 1.30pm)
Ardscoil na Tríonóide v Skerries Community College (Energia Park, KO 3.30pm)

Wednesday, 26 January:
The King's Hospital v St Patrick's Classical School, Navan (Energia Park, KO 1.30pm)
Temple Carrig School v St Andrew's College (Energia Park, KO 3.30pm)
Salesian College, Celbridge v Gorey Community School (Greystones, KO 2.30pm)

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Father Godfrey Cup (Junior) First Round

Tuesday, 25 January:
Ardscoil na Tríonóide v St Patrick's Classical School, Navan (Naas, KO 2.30pm)

Thursday, 27 January:
The King's Hospital v Patrician College, Newbridge (Energia Park, KO 1.30pm)
CUS v St Andrew's College (Energia Park, KO 3.30pm)
Ardee Community School v Temple Carrig School (Ashbourne, KO 2.30pm)
St Fintan's High School v The High School (Clontarf, KO 2.30pm)
Skerries Community College v CBS Naas (Templeville Road, KO 2.30pm)

