’Boro reach Leinster final but St Jude’s made them battle

Dicksboro are through to their first ever Leinster senior club camogie final - but not before surviving a scare.

Dublin county champions St Jude’s gave their hosts a real fright at Palmerstown on Sunday, running the ’Boro close in a tight game.

The home side flew out of the blocks and within five minutes they had a comfortable 0-3 to 0-0 lead. St Jude’s were sluggish to start with and had no answer to the ’Boro girls, who were awesome in that first quarter - they played with a fluidity and confidence that was a joy to see in the Kilkenny champions.

While Dicksboro played without fear, they failed to convert the chances their possession created.

By the water break Dicksboro was still leading 0-3 to 0-0. St Jude’s, who had rarely bothered Kirsty Maher in the ’Boro goal, took until the 22nd minute of the first half to register their first score.

At this stage it was 0-5 to 0-1, Lucinda Gahan and Ciara Phelan (free) extending the Kilkenny side’s advantage before Leah Butler got the Dubliners off the mark. While the ’Boro had a handsome lead St Jude’s stared to come into the game more; they were now stringing passes together, the ball was now going to hand and they were running at the Dicksboro defence.

By the half-time whistle Dicksboro led 0-6 to 0-3, Aoife Prendergast’s free being cancelled out by scores from Sinead Nolan (free) and Niamh Gannon. The intensity, the ferocious tackling by both sets of players was unreal, when a player from either side got the ball, the opposition applied the ‘get in your face’ tactic, refusing to allow the opponent time or space.

The second half started brightly for Dicksboro, who grabbed the first score of the half, but that was soon cancelled out by the St Jude’s reply - a run of five unanswered points saw them come from four down to lead by a minor score by the halfway stage of the second half.

Aisling Gannon got them up and running, before Sinead Nolan tacked on a brace (one free). The sides were all square when Faye McCarthy converted a placed ball from long range, before another Nolan free gave St Jude’s the lead for the first time (0-8 to 0-7).

It was a nervy time for the home support, as a series of ’Boro errors had allowed St Jude’s to eat away at the lead. The home side were guilty of carrying the ball into tackles and letting St Jude’s overturn their possession.

St Jude’s were now standing tall; they had a swagger about them while the ’Boro heads seemed to dropping slightly. However, a quick talk from the ‘Boro management - they told the players to be smart, get on the ball more, take their time and scores - worked. The players listened and regrouped. Fighting for one another, they got back into the game.

The ’Boro backs were tenacious, Ciara Phelan and Aoife Prendergast at midfield were now on many possessions but the scores were still hard to come by.

With 59 minutes on the clock Dicksboro drew level thanks to an Amy Clifford point. Clifford was immense on frees and she added two more, a batch of points that proved vital for her side’s victory.

Kilkenny hearts were in mouths when, right at the death, St Jude’s attacked the Boro goal and had what looked like a strong penalty shout. The referee took his time, consulting with his umpires.

What was his call going to be? Was it going to be a penalty? Was it going to be a free in? A throw-in was the verdict, much to the ire of the St Jude’s supporters and team management, but one which was met with a sigh of relief from the Dicksboro contingent. It wasn’t long before the final whistle sounded - Dicksboro had come away with the win.

Their prize, a final date with reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Oulart The Ballagh.

That game will be played at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown in Dublin on Sunday, January 30, with the throw-in time to be confirmed.

Teams and Scorers

Dicksboro - Amy Clifford (0-5, frees); Lucinda Gahan, Caoimhe Dowling, Ciara Phelan, Aoife Prendergast, Orla Hanrick (0-1 each).

St Jude’s - Sinead Nolan (0-4, 0-3 frees); Faye McCarthy, Niamh Gannon, Leah Butler, Aisling Gannon (0-1 each).

Dicksboro - Kirsty Maher, Kate Dempsey, Ciara O’Shea, Katie Byrne, Tara Clifford, Niamh Phelan, Jane Cass, Aoife Prendergast, Ciara Phelan, Asha McHardy, Lucinda Gahan, Caoimhe Dowling, Amy Clifford, Aobha O’Gorman, Jenny Clifford. Subs: Orla Hanrick, Rachael Dowling.

St Jude’s - Faye McCarthy, Kate Aherne, Emily Browne, Claire Gannon, Aoife Molloy, Hannah Hegarty, Eimear O’Riordan, Niamh Gannon, Leah Butler, Aoife Walsh, Ellie Young, Caragh Dawson, Cliodhna Nicoletti, Aisling Gannon, Sinead Nolan.

Referee - Justin Heffernan (Wexford).