Town in Kilkenny to be significantly impacted by water outage tonight

Find and fix emergency leak detection must be carried out
Due to an essential find and fix emergency leak detection operation in Thomastown, water will be switched off tonight (Wednesday) from 10pm until 3am tomorrow morning.
Area affected include Mill St, Market St, Low St, Station Rd, Lady’s Well St, Kilkenny Rd, Newtown, Dublin Rd, Barkley Lawn, Cloghabrody Heights, Dunan, Maudlin Street, The Quay, Nore View Terrace, Dangan Tce, Castle Ave and The Meadows.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.