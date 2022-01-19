Intruders target rural house in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an burglary at a house in Ballyshane, Inistioge shortly after 7pm yesterday evening.
Four males entered the house where there was one sole male occupant. The intruders searched the house and left with a small amount of cash. The occupant was unharmed. Anyone who noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area or anyone who may have had a stranger call to the house, or who has CCTV in the area is asked to contact gardaí.
Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Tullamaine, Callan yesterday evening (Tuesday). A window was forced open to gain entry. The house was ransacked and a sum of cash taken. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or suspicious vehicles is asked to contact Gardaí in Callan 056 7706630 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.