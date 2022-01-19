COLETTE DORMER on leaving the jersey in a better place

Is anyone else feeling the midweek slump of a January blue week? Fear not, we have today's inspiring quote from a Kilkenny sport's star. Taken from a 'Day in the Life of COLETTE DORMER' and her positivity on leaving the jersey in a better place...

“We as a group of players are always trying to push Kilkenny camogie to the final, to get back to Croke Park every time and try to win them.

For years the goal was to get Kilkenny to a quarter or a semi-final. For the new girls coming through, you want the final to be their highest possible goal. You want them to think they can win an All-Ireland and that they want to play for Kilkenny.

You don’t want to take the jersey, be on a team and not leave it in a better place when you have had the privilege to wear it. So, for anyone that is coming behind us, I want them to push us out because they are improving, and we are losing our place to a better player.”