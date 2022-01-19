ALERT: Batches of coffee recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive component
Batches of an artisan coffee brand are being recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive component delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.
The alert was issued today (January 18) and affects the following batches of Kama Hemp Kama Artisan Coffee:
The former product (C 22 03 04) has a best before date of 5/8/22 and the latter (C 22 03 05) has a best before date of 4/3/22.
Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated products.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the acute reference dose for THC in food products is set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) at 1μg/kg body weight.
Distributors of the product have been requested to withdraw the implicated batches from the market.
Retailers are requested to remove the batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores and on websites if sold online.
