Kilkenny donated over 9,000 Covid-19 vaccines to world’s poorest countries at Christmas

UNICEF Ireland has revealed that people in Kilkenny donated over 9,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries at Christmas.

The festive surge in donations brings the county’s total donations to UNICEF Ireland’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign to 45,000 vaccine deliveries.

Heralding the support of people in Kilkenny, UNICEF Ireland Executive Director Peter Power said the issue of fair global access to vaccines had connected with people in Ireland.

“It has been a privilege to witness the generosity from people across Ireland. This Christmas we saw donations from every single county, including Kilkenny, and they keep coming,” he said.

According to UNICEF, the global vaccine rollout reached the significant milestone of one billion doses delivered on January 17th, but the UN children’s agency said they would not stop there, with vaccination rates in low income countries still as low as 9%.

“This is a global effort, and it is not right that in low income countries just 9% of people have received their first dose. Everyone should have access to vaccines, no matter where they live," Mr Power added.

"Our aim for 2022 is to reach 3 billion vaccines. That’s why we asked people in Kilkenny to help us make a difference this Christmas, and why we are now encouraging everyone to stay with us on this historic mission to end the pandemic and ensure everyone, everywhere is vaccinated against Covid-19."

UNICEF Ireland is urging people and companies in Kilkenny to continue their support by donating today at 'www.unicef.ie'.