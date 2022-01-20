Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 20, 2022

James Dawson

The death has occurred of James Dawson, The Dawson House, Castlecomer Rd., Ballinakill, Laois / Freshford, Kilkenny. Suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Shem (Freshford). Deeply regretted by his loving partner Marie, daughter Ellie Rose, mother Judy (Murphy), brothers Jason, Anthony, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Brigid's Church Ballinakill at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

Michael F. Durnan

The death has occurred of Michael F. Durnan, Beech Park, Kilkenny City, on 18th January 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Fenor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford. Michael F., predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel and sister Fionnuala, sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Lorraine, sons Paul and Niall, daughters-in-law Claire, Angela and Eilís, grandchildren Irene, Ciara, Matthew, Eoín and Oisín, niece Catherine, nephew Rory, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (20th January) from 5pm with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com House private please.

Patrick Joseph Lydon

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Lydon, Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Boston, USA. Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 18th January 2022.

Predeceased by his brother Johnny and his sister Mary. Deeply missed and celebrated by his loving family, his wife Gladys, sons Dominic and Colum, daughters Sarah and Ruth, daughter-in-law Valti, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Fionn, Iarla, Holly, Ruben, Charlotte, Miguel, Rowan and Elvie, brothers Peter, Christopher and Michael, sisters-in-law Norma and Ellen, brother-in-law Wilton, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Camphill and beyond.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday, 19th January. (Eircode R95 YK5Y). A memorial service will take place for Patrick on Friday, 21st January, in Castalia Hall, Ballytobin, Callan at 11am. (Eircode R95 ATK7). A cremation service will follow afterwards at 4pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

With the support and agreement of Patrick’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing in Patrick’s House, Castalia Hall and the crematorium. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Due to limited capacity in Castalia Hall, outdoor amplification will be provided in The Amphitheatre. Also, please use The Steiner School entrance in Ballytobin to gain access to Castalia Hall.

Joan O'Farrell (née Mulrooney)

The death has occurred of Joan O'Farrell (née Mulrooney), Kilcurl, Knocktopher, Co.Kilkenny and formerly of Manganstown, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday 19th January 2022. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Maria, Assumpta, Padraig, T.J. (R.I.P.), Leonard, Paschal and John Joe.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sisters Kathleen, Maura, Margaret, Anne and Eileen; brothers John and Pat; son-in-law John; daughters-in-law Fiona and Valerie; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; grandchildren Aoife, Seán Óg, Grace, Eoghan, Caitlin, Aine, Caoimhe, Tomás, nieces, nephews, extended families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Friday, 21st January at 11.30am arriving at The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial will follow afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ballyhale.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

With the support and agreement of Joan’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing in The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Ann Fennelly (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Ann Fennelly (née Maher), 46 Maudlin Street, Kilkenny, on 17th January 2022, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital. Ann, beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Amanda, sadly missed by her husband and daughter, sisters Mary and Kit, brother Dick. Amanda's partner Derek, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Ann will be celebrated on Friday (21st January) at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by a private family cremation at 1.45pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

House Private Please.

The Requiem Mass and cremation service may be viewed online at the following links https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com and https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie and the Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital

The family would ask that all current guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and handshaking are adhered to at the Church and Church grounds.

Monica Hatton (née Blanchfield)

The death has occurred of Monica Hatton (née Blanchfield), Rathfarnham, Dublin and late of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, on January 17, 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Ann, John, Brian, Maura, Ben, Monica, Paul, Jim, David and the late Gerard. Very sadly missed by her children, sisters Theresa and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (January 20) at 11.30am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Monica’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/rathfarnham

Maureen Hoey (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Maureen Hoey (née Brophy), 251 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Binnie, sons Daniel, William, Gerry, Paschal, Maureen, Breda and Patricia, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Friday (21st January) concluding with rosary at 6pm. Reposing on Saturday from 2pm with funeral prayers at 4.15pm, followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh arriving for 5pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: cloghparish.ie

Patricia (Pat) O'Dwyer (née Wall)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) O'Dwyer (née Wall), 66 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny) 17th January 2022, peacefully, at home in the presence of her family. Patricia (Pat), predeceased by her loving husband Jim, son Paul and grandson Luke, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Patsy, Angela, Claire and Tara, sons Paddy, Tony, Kevin, Jamie and Shane, sister and brother Esther and Bobby Buckley, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her home on Thursday at 10.30am arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House is private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Please adhere to all current guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and handshaking at the family home, Church and Cemetery.