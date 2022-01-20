Search

20 Jan 2022

Ellen Molloy re-signs for Wexford FC ahead of 2022 season

Ellen Molloy after picking up her WNL player of the month award in October. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach

Robert Cribbin

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy will line out for Wexford FC again in 2022 after the talented youngster re-signed with the South East club in recent days.

The Presentation College Kilkenny student continues to rise through the ranks in Irish Women's football and she had her biggest season to date when helping Wexford to FAI Cup glory last term.

Molloy was named player of the match when Wexford overcame league champions Shelbourne and on the back of that victory, the former Thomastown United star earned a recall to the national senior squad.

The midfielder has had a whirlwind time since making her debut in 2020 and her 14 goal tally last season is further evidence of a star that is very much on the rise

