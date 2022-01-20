Opportunist criminals target North Kilkenny property

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Lowhill, Ballinakill.
The burglary took place on a date between January 12 and 19. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked tocontact Gardaí in Castlecomer.
There have been a spate of burglaries across the counties in recent days. On Tuesday four men targeted a rural property in an aggravated burglary in Inistioge and another property in Callan was burgled on the same date. Gardaí are urging people to lock up and light up their properties and to report any suspicious or unusual activity to their local garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.