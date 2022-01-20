APPEAL: Have you seen these two bikes stolen from Kilkenny property? - click for pics!

Pictures: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Kilkenny are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of two bicycles stolen from the Dunkitt area of South Kilkenny recently.
The bikes were taken on some day between January 8-15 in a burglary at a local property.
One of the bikes stolen is a red ORBEA mountain bike:
The other bike is a black/green KUOTA racing bike:
Any information on the matter will be welcomed by Mooncoin or Thomastown Garda Stations.
Call 056 7754150 to report.
