20 Jan 2022

Large family home in exclusive Kilkenny city development for sale - click to tour!

20 Jan 2022

- FOR SALE -

6 The Mews, Ayrfield, Granges Road, Kilkenny, R95 P9K2 

4 beds | 4 baths

ASKING PRICE: €325,000

Ayrfield is an exclusive development of large family homes in a sought-after location just off Granges Road on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre. Number 6 The Mews is a spacious four bedroomed terraced three storey house which is just new to the market. This property will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious family home in a leafy location and within walking distance of all amenities. Ayrfield was built by local builder McCarthy Brothers in 2006.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 136 Sq. M. / 1,464 Sq. Ft. approx. over three levels. The layout at ground floor comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, living room to the rear and a spacious kitchen/dining with a feature bay window to the front of the property. The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing area with staircase to the second floor and three good sized bedrooms (one with en-suite). A spacious family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, spacious master bedroom complete with a good sized en-suite.

Call agent John Doherty from Sherry FitzGerald McCreery to arrange a viewing on 056 7721904!

