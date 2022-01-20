Large family home in exclusive Kilkenny city development for sale - click to tour!

CLICK '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
6 The Mews, Ayrfield, Granges Road, Kilkenny, R95 P9K2
4 beds | 4 baths
ASKING PRICE: €325,000
Ayrfield is an exclusive development of large family homes in a sought-after location just off Granges Road on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre. Number 6 The Mews is a spacious four bedroomed terraced three storey house which is just new to the market. This property will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious family home in a leafy location and within walking distance of all amenities. Ayrfield was built by local builder McCarthy Brothers in 2006.
The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 136 Sq. M. / 1,464 Sq. Ft. approx. over three levels. The layout at ground floor comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, living room to the rear and a spacious kitchen/dining with a feature bay window to the front of the property. The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing area with staircase to the second floor and three good sized bedrooms (one with en-suite). A spacious family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, spacious master bedroom complete with a good sized en-suite.
Call agent John Doherty from Sherry FitzGerald McCreery to arrange a viewing on 056 7721904!
