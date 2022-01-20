Online book of condolence for Ashling Murphy opened by Kilkenny County Council

Ashling Murphy RIP
Kilkenny County Council has opened a Digital Book of Condolence for people in Kilkenny who wish to express their condolences to the family of Ashling Murphy, who was killed in Tullamore on January 12.
Click here to go to the online book of condolence.
All messages will be published and printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence to the Murphy family.
