Kilkenny club urges you to get off the couch and give this a Tri!

Are you sitting comfortably? Wouldn’t you rather plan something exciting to start 2022 with a bang? Read on!

Kilkenny Triathlon Club wants you to ditch the sofa and jump into the New Year by taking on the Couch to Duathlon challenge!

While everyone has those resolutions of wanting to get fitter after January 1, the county’s only triathlon club wants to make those aspirations become a reality. No previous experience is necessary - all you need is a bike and a pair of runners!

“The Couch to Duathlon is a way for people to combine improving their fitness and trying a new sport,” said club officer Howard Triggs. “By joining the club people can sign up for an eight-week programme and build towards completing our duathlon event - a 5km run, 20km cycle and 3km run - in April.”

Starting on February 7, the Coach to Duathlon programme will focus on two disciplines of triathlon, cycling and running. Featuring structured training running plans with coach James Ledingham, club cycles and elements of brick and transition training, it has been designed to bring people through eight weeks of training and become familiar with the sport while preparing for the Kilkenny Duathlon.

The first big event in the local club’s season, the 2022 KTC Duathlon will be held on Sunday, April 3. Participants will take on a 5km run through the Castle Park grounds, then head out on a 20km cycle which brings the field out the Waterford Road and back to Kilkenny via Bennettsbridge, before finishing up with a second, shorter 3km run in the Castle Park.

Entry to the Couch to Duathlon programme is €30, which covers annual membership to the club (people must also take out a Triathlon Ireland licence). By signing up, newcomers will automatically receive a free entry to the duathlon, which is worth €35. Existing club members will be able to take part in an eight-week duathlon league as a build-up to April’s main event.

“The Couch to Duathlon programme is a great way to encourage people to get and to join a new club,” said KTC chairman John McDermott. “I would encourage everyone to sign up.”

Further information on the Couch to Duathlon programme and the 2022 KTC Duathlon, as well as on joining the club, is available from the club’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Email kilkennytriathlonclub@gmail.com or visit www.kilkennytriathlonclub.com

OPEN NIGHT

People who want to learn more about the club can come to the Kilkenny Triathlon Club's open night in the Hoban Hotel on February 1 from 7.30pm. All are welcome.