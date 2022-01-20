Search

20 Jan 2022

Kilkenny club urges you to get off the couch and give this a Tri!

Kilkenny Sport

Fancy a challenge to start 2022? Kilkenny Triathlon Club are running a Couch to Duathlon programme this month

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

20 Jan 2022

Are you sitting comfortably? Wouldn’t you rather plan something exciting to start 2022 with a bang? Read on!

Kilkenny Triathlon Club wants you to ditch the sofa and jump into the New Year by taking on the Couch to Duathlon challenge!

While everyone has those resolutions of wanting to get fitter after January 1, the county’s only triathlon club wants to make those aspirations become a reality. No previous experience is necessary - all you need is a bike and a pair of runners!

“The Couch to Duathlon is a way for people to combine improving their fitness and trying a new sport,” said club officer Howard Triggs. “By joining the club people can sign up for an eight-week programme and build towards completing our duathlon event - a 5km run, 20km cycle and 3km run - in April.”

Starting on February 7, the Coach to Duathlon programme will focus on two disciplines of triathlon, cycling and running. Featuring structured training running plans with coach James Ledingham, club cycles and elements of brick and transition training, it has been designed to bring people through eight weeks of training and become familiar with the sport while preparing for the Kilkenny Duathlon.

The first big event in the local club’s season, the 2022 KTC Duathlon will be held on Sunday, April 3. Participants will take on a 5km run through the Castle Park grounds, then head out on a 20km cycle which brings the field out the Waterford Road and back to Kilkenny via Bennettsbridge, before finishing up with a second, shorter 3km run in the Castle Park.

Entry to the Couch to Duathlon programme is €30, which covers annual membership to the club (people must also take out a Triathlon Ireland licence). By signing up, newcomers will automatically receive a free entry to the duathlon, which is worth €35. Existing club members will be able to take part in an eight-week duathlon league as a build-up to April’s main event.

“The Couch to Duathlon programme is a great way to encourage people to get and to join a new club,” said KTC chairman John McDermott. “I would encourage everyone to sign up.”

Further information on the Couch to Duathlon programme and the 2022 KTC Duathlon, as well as on joining the club, is available from the club’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Email kilkennytriathlonclub@gmail.com or visit www.kilkennytriathlonclub.com

OPEN NIGHT

People who want to learn more about the club can come to the Kilkenny Triathlon Club's open night in the Hoban Hotel on February 1 from 7.30pm. All are welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media