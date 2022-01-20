Jerry Fish about expression...

"I am not a religious person but I do believe song and dance was the original prayer" Jerry Fish by Alex Sapienza
Thursday's wisdom for 'Blue January Week' is a throwback Thursday to a Day in the Life of an indie legend and ringmaster of exceptional renown, Jerry Fish. During our interview, an ever-entertaining vagabond Jerry Fish left the following words ringing in my ear...
"I am not a religious person, but I do believe song and dance was the original prayer"
“I think if you are a musician, a troubadour or a vagabond you have to look after your mental health. It’s a gypsy trade, there’s no security in being a musician, there never has been".
"The longer this goes on, people are going to get more afraid. I cannot get my head around why dancing is now illegal. It also offends me, I am not a religious person, but I do believe song and dance was the original prayer, because that’s how we communicate with nature and our inner feelings. We need to express, give, and receive joy.”
