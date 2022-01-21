Former prison governor gives inspiring talk to Kilkenny students

On Monday, Mr. John Lonergan, former Governor of Mountjoy prison visited Castlecomer Community School to speak with sixth-year students.

The aim of the event was to talk openly and honestly about issues facing young people today and to encourage young people to share their problems with adults that they trust.

John has spent over forty years of his working life in the Irish prison service and delivered a very engaging and informative talk to the students on issues of importance in today’s society.

Topics discussed ranged from explaining how the Irish prison system works, the importance of looking after your own wellbeing and achieving balance in life.

The use of drugs was discussed and John gave examples drawing from his own experiences on how drugs have ruined the lives of so many people he encountered throughout his working life.

He also gave examples during on how a moment of madness can ruin a person’s life and afforded plenty of opportunities throughout the talk for students to interact and ask questions.

John ended the talk by discussing the importance of making informed decisions and the importance of community and sport.

A presentation was then made to John by 6th Year student Shane Coogan to thank him for visiting the school.

Students were truly energised and inspired by Mr Lonergan's talk.