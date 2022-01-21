Search

21 Jan 2022

More needs to be done to tackle mental health ‘pandemic’ in Kilkenny

Mental health advocate, Derek Devoy

Reporter:

Mary Cody

More needs to be done locally to tackle mental health issues and increase services around suicide awareness according to a leading mental health advocate.
Derek Devoy is the founder of Taxiwatch, an organisation provides suicide prevention and awareness training to taxi drivers and is also a certified suicide trainer.
“It is horrible at the moment, the phones are hopping and we are getting messages every day from people in distress. The pandemic hasn’t helped and there are a lot of people dying by suicide and this is a pandemic in itself,” he said adding that ‘no money is being put into local services’.
Mr Devoy was also critical of people having to present at the Accident and Emergency Department of the local hospital when in need of psychiatric care.
“I think the Department of Psychiatry should have it’s own entrance for people presenting. The A and E is not a suitable environment and often people in a distressed state have to wait for hours. There is a lack of dignity in it,” he added.
Meanwhile Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness said more needs to be to fund services locally.
“There is certainly a mental health pandemic right now. Lockdowns and restrictions have had a huge impact on people and many are struggling and in a dark place. We have been blessed in Kilkenny with services like Teac Tom, Samaritans, Taxi Watch and the fantastic awareness that has been created in recent years. Most of these services rely on volunteers and fundraising yet they have made a real positive difference in the lives of so many people and in many cases they have certainly saved lives.
“What is really needed is substantial Government funding to allow all of these great services to reach their full potential. We need mental health to be prioritised at national level and for it to be treated with the absolute urgency that it should be treated with. We need programmes to protect our young people, starting in schools, and we need to ensure that our vulnerable are protected. We can and we will continue locally to do all we can to make a positive difference on this issue but I want to see is national support with meaningful Government funding to seriously tackle an issue that is fast becoming the next pandemic.”

