21 Jan 2022

Kilkenny parents, guardians, students and stakeholders urged to share views on School Transport Scheme

Local TD John Paul Phelan calls for engagement with process

Kilkenny

From 2018: Parents, children and supporters on the road as their protest march over school bus places arrives in Ballyhale. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

21 Jan 2022

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Local TD John Paul Phelan is urging parents, guardians, students and others to have their say on school transport and help ensure that the service meets current and future needs.

The move comes as Education Minister Norma Foley opened a consultation process with stakeholders as part of the review of the school transport scheme. Families with children in schools in Ballyhale, New Ross and Paulstown have been particularly impacted in recent years and Deputy Phelan encouraged them to play their part in the review.

“The review currently being conducted by the Department of Education encompasses the school transport scheme for children with special educational needs and the primary and post-primary school transport schemes.

“The review will examine the current scheme, its broader effectiveness and sustainability, with a view to ensuring that it serves students and their families appropriately. Other issues under consideration include the efficiency of the service and to also examine potential scope for a more co-ordinated approach with other Government departments involved in transport services. Parents, guardians and pupils should make their voices heard and submit their views now so we have a better service for all.”

Minister Foley said: “As part of the review of school transport, we will be listening to the views of parents and guardians, students, the education partners and other relevant stakeholders. We will use surveys, focus groups and meetings, as well as inviting written submissions.

“We are inviting these stakeholders to share their views and opinions so that we may consider them in our assessment and in informing policy on the future operation of the scheme.”

Parents and guardians are invited to complete a survey, which is accessible via the attached link https://dessurveys.education. gov.ie/surveys/Parent-and- Guardian-School-Transport- Survey and on gov.ie at gov.ie/schooltransportreview.

Post-primary students are also invited to complete a survey which is accessible via the attached link https://dessurveys.education. gov.ie/surveys/Post-Primary- Pupils-School-Transport-Survey and on gov.ie at gov.ie/schooltransportreview. The closing date for completing these surveys is Thursday 10th February.  

It is planned that the Steering Group on School Transport Scheme Review will report to the Minister on an interim basis as the review progresses, with a view to presenting a final report with recommendations on the future operation of the Department’s School Transport Scheme.

News

