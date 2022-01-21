Kilkenny Court: Defendant accused of rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment

Kilkenny Courthouse
A man accused of rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment had his case adjourned for DPP’s directions at Kilkenny District Court.
An order was made in the case with reporting restrictions and the accused cannot be identified in media reports.
Judge Geraldine Carthy remarked that the matters before the court ‘will be proceeding towards the Central Criminal Court. Bail was granted on the defendant’s own bond of €10,000 and subject to conditions including that the defendant sign on twice weekly at a garda station, have no contact with the injured party, directly or indirectly or through social media and that he surrender his passport. The court heard that the defendant is not working and free legal aid was granted. It is alleged that the offences took place in Kilkenny in dates between 2001 and 2009. Matters were adjourned to February 21.
