Search

21 Jan 2022

Kilkenny Court: Defendant accused of rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment

Kilkenny District Court

Kilkenny Courthouse

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

21 Jan 2022

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A man accused of rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment had his case adjourned for DPP’s directions at Kilkenny District Court.
An order was made in the case with reporting restrictions and the accused cannot be identified in media reports.
Judge Geraldine Carthy remarked that the matters before the court ‘will be proceeding towards the Central Criminal Court. Bail was granted on the defendant’s own bond of €10,000 and subject to conditions including that the defendant sign on twice weekly at a garda station, have no contact with the injured party, directly or indirectly or through social media and that he surrender his passport. The court heard that the defendant is not working and free legal aid was granted. It is alleged that the offences took place in Kilkenny in dates between 2001 and 2009. Matters were adjourned to February 21.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media