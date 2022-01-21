Burst water main disrupting Kilkenny city water supply

File Photo
Kilkenny County Council are currently dealing with a burst water main in Kilkenny city.
The water supply has been switched off in the Newpark and Golf Links Road areas as the local authority and Irish Water address the issue.
The outage is expected to last until 3pm today.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
