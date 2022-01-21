Danesfort GAA set to celebrate 100 years since foundation this weekend

The club will officially launch the Centenary Year, this Saturday, January 22, at 11am in club grounds
This year, 2022, marks one hundred years since the foundation of Danesfort GAA Club.
The club will officially launch the Centenary Year, this Saturday, January 22, at 11am in club grounds.
The ceremony will begin by a blessing and raising of the national flag, the Kilkenny flag and the new Danesfort Centenary Flag. Local army personnel will carry the flags in procession, led by a piper, before being blessed by Fr Mark.
Local dignitaries will attend. All members of the community are asked to also attend.
This is an outdoor event and the club committee would ask that people please observe social distancing, wear a mask and use the sanitising stations provided. Please join them for this historic event.
