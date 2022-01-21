Search

21 Jan 2022

Danesfort GAA set to celebrate 100 years since foundation this weekend

From this week's Danesfort Notes

Danesfort GAA

The club will officially launch the Centenary Year, this Saturday, January 22, at 11am in club grounds

Reporter:

Kevin Gaffney

21 Jan 2022

This year, 2022, marks one hundred years since the foundation of Danesfort GAA Club.

The club will officially launch the Centenary Year, this Saturday, January 22, at 11am in club grounds.

The ceremony will begin by a blessing and raising of the national flag, the Kilkenny flag and the new Danesfort Centenary Flag. Local army personnel will carry the flags in procession, led by a piper, before being blessed by Fr Mark.

Local dignitaries will attend. All members of the community are asked to also attend.

This is an outdoor event and the club committee would ask that people please observe social distancing, wear a mask and use the sanitising stations provided. Please join them for this historic event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media