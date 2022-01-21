Search

21 Jan 2022

Kilkenny Lotto player set to lose out as big money prize remains unclaimed

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Kilkenny City to check their Lotto tickets from Wednesday November 10 as a Match 5 prize worth €28,908 remains unclaimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday 9th November at the Circle K Service Station (closest to Castlecomer) on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny City.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on November 10 were: 06, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 27.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on Kilkenny Lotto players to check their old tickets carefully to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming this Match 5 prize.

“We are hoping to hear from a Lotto player in Kilkenny who won €28,908 after matching 5 numbers in the November 10 draw after purchasing their ticket at the large Circle K Service Station on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny City. The player bought their ticket the day before the draw on Tuesday 9th November. As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Tuesday 8th February. If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

