Details confirmed for Kilkenny Senior, Intermediate and Junior football Leagues

The Thomastown team that won the 2021 Kilkenny Senior Football Championship. Pic: Willie Dempsey
The draw for the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Senior, Intermediate and Junior football Leagues was held earlier this week.
In the Senior ranks, county champions Thomastown have been placed in Group B alongside Muckalee, Clara and Danesfort while beaten championship finalists in 2021 Mullinavat are in Group A with Mooncoin, Railyard, Conahy Shamrocks and Tullogher-Rosbercon.
The senior league is rounded off with Kilkenny city clubs James Stephens, O'Loughlin Gaels and Dicksboro pitted alongside Kilmoganny in Group C.
The league campaign kicks off on the week ending February 13 with the final pencilled in for the last week in March before the championship commences a week later and eventually ends with the County final on the week ending May 8.
In the Intermediate grade it's eight teams with two groups of four and on one side, Lisdowney, Piltown, Graigue-Ballycallan and Blacks and Whites meet while on the opposite side it's Glenmore, Erins Own, Carrickshock and Rower-Inistioge.
The league starts on the same weekend as the senior with the league final pencilled in for the week ending March 6 and the championship decider a month later on the week ending April 10.
The Junior football championship runs along the same system as the Intermediate with Group A throwing up Muckalee, Emeralds, Kilmacow and Fenians while in Group B it's Windgap, Railyard, Barrow Rangers and Graiguenamanagh.
March 13 is the week of the league final while the week of April 17 is the period for the championship decider.
Senior Football
Week of 13 February: 1st round League Group A
Week of 20 February: 2nd round League Group A, 1st round B, C
Week of 6 March: 3rd round League Group A, 2nd round B, C
Week of 13 March: 4th round League Group A, 3rd round B, C
Week of 20 March: 5th round League Group A, league semi-finall winner group A v winner group B
Week of 27 March: League final
Week of 3 April: 1st round championship
Week of 10 April: Quarter-final championship
Week of 24 April: Semi-final championship
Week of 8 May: County final
Intermediate Football
Week of 13 February: 1st round League
Week of 20 February: 2nd round League
Week of 27 February: 3rd round League
Week of 6 March: League final
Week of 20 March: 1st round championship
Week of 27 March: Semi-final championship
Week of 10 April: County final
Junior Football
Week of 13 February: 1st round League
Week of 27 February: 2nd round League
Week of 6 March: 3rd round League
Week of 13 March: League final
Week of 27 March: Quarter-final championship
Week of 10 April: Semi-final championship
Week of 17 April: County final
