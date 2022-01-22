Gardaí appeal for information on burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for assistance in solving a number of burglaries in the city and county in recent days.
On Thursday a burglary took place at a house in Cypress Grove, Loughboy on Thursday between 3.30pm and 6pm. The front door was forced open and the house ransacked, an engagement ring was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Meanwhile gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Cluan Mhuire, Goresbridge on Thursday. Entry was gained via a back window and house was ransacked, nothing was taken. Contact Gardaí in Goresbridge with any information.
