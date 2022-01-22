Kilkenny and Wexford serve up thrilling Walsh Cup draw

It was fantastic entertainment for the middle of January as Kilkenny and Wexford played out a pulstating draw earlier this afternoon.

The final result was not enough for Kilkenny to book their place in the Walsh Cup final though with Wexford's superior score difference against Laois proving vital.

Kilkenny looked in real trouble when trailing 1-16 to 0-12 at half-time but helped by second half goals from Colm Prenderville and Chris Bolger, they almost done enough to claim victory.

The Cats worked their way in front in stoppage time but a massive effort from Conor McDonald who was a real thorn in Tommy Walsh's side all afternoon levelled up matters and although Martin Keoghan hit the post with the last puck of the game, time eventually ran out for Kilkenny.

Wexford had goals from Mark Fanning and Cathal Dunbar in each half and they will be slightly frustrated not to have grabbed the win after building up such a lead.

For Kilkenny it was a great game to get ahead of their Allianz National League opener with Antrim in two weeks time.

With Government guidelines being eased, a big crowd descended on Chadwicks Wexford Park for the meeting of the near neighbours.

Kilkenny were much changed from their opening round victory over Laois with only Mikey Butler and Chris Bolger keeping their place in the starting team although a host of newcomers were on the bench.

Wexford themselves had a very experienced look about them and they were quickly into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after points from play by Oisin Foley, Conor McDonald, Matthew O’Hanlon and Connal Flood.

Kilkenny’s opening two efforts came via James Bergin and Cian Kenny who were both on Fitzgibbon Cup duty during the week.

Wexford then had the first chance for goal when Rory Higgins broke clear but his effort was brilliantly saved by Darren Brennan in the Kilkenny goal.

Bergin duly added on two more frees to reduce the gap to a solitary point but three on the spin from McDonald, Cian Byrne and Connal Flood had the hosts in a double score lead by the 11th minute (0-8 to 0-4).

McDonald and Rory Higgins added on further points for Wexford but four on the trot for the Cats via James Maher, John Donnelly, Martin Keoghan and Chris Bolger reduced the gap to a point at the opening water break.

Wexford then took control of the contest with 1-4 without reply between the 18th and 29th minutes to go 1-14 to 0-9 ahead.

Goalkeeper Mark Fanning got the goal from a penalty after Rory Higgins had his hurley pulled in the square.

Flood, McDonald and Oisin Foley all found the target during that period for the hosts but with Bergin and Kenny pointing near the end of the half, Brian Cody’s team were still in touch as they trailed 1-16 to 0-12 at the break.

Kilkenny were much improved on the resumption and Chris Bolger netted their opening goal in the 42nd minute to get them back within touch.

Cian Kenny also took over the frees from the substituted James Bergin and in typical Kilkenny style they began to get back into the game.

Wexford seemed to have an emphatic answer though with sub Cathal Dunbar striking for goal in the 52nd minute and by the time of the second water break, the Model County looked to have one foot in the Walsh Cup final when leading 2-19 to 1-15.

Kilkenny put in a hugely spirited final quarter though and with subs David Blanchfield, Walter Walsh and Colm Prenderville to the fore they began to eat into the Wexford advantage.

Trailing by three points in the 65th minute, the Cats then found their way back on level terms when after great play by Padraig and Walter Walsh ended with Prenderville forcing the sliotar into the net.

Prenderville again and Cian Kenny duly edged Kilkenny in front but through Flood and Paul Morris, Wexford were back level entering stoppage time.

Cian Kenny looked to have won it for the Cats when nailing a 73rd minute free but Conor McDonald had other ideas when knocking over a superb effort in response.

Kilkenny still had one last chance to snatch victory when Martin Keoghan broke clear but his drilled effort for goal rebounded off the post and seconds later, referee Thomas Gleeson blew the final whistle.

Despite some confusion afterwards, it’s Wexford who advance to a Walsh Cup decider with Dublin in Croke Park next Saturday after edging out Kilkenny on score difference.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Cian Kenny (0-8, 0-5f), James Bergin (0-6, 0-6f), Chris Bolger (1-1), Colm Prenderville (1-1), Martin Keoghan (0-2), Walter Walsh (0-2), Eoin O’Shea (0-1), John Donnelly (0-1), David Blanchfield (0-1), Padraig Walsh (0-1), James Maher (0-1)

Wexford- Conor McDonald (0-6), Oisin Foley (0-5), Connal Flood (0-4), Mark Fanning (1-0), Cathal Dunbar (1-0), Paul Morris (0-3, 0-2f), Cian Byrne (0-3, 0-2f), Harry Kehoe (0-1), Matthew O’Hanlon (0-1), Conor Hearne (0-1), Rory Higgins (0-1)

Kilkenny- Darren Brennan; Ciaran Wallace, Tommy Walsh, Mikey Butler; James Maher, Huw Lawlor, Cillian Buckley; Cian Kenny, Michael Carey; Padraig Walsh, Eoin O’Shea, John Donnelly; James Bergin, Martin Keoghan, Chris Bolger.

Subs: Walter Walsh for Bergin 43 mins, Robbie Buckley for Carey 50 mins, David Blanchfield for C.Buckley 52 mins, Colm Prenderville for O’Shea 57 mins.

Wexford- Mark Fanning; Shane Donohoe, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Connal Flood, Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon; Kevin Foley, Jack O’Connor; Oisin Foley, Charlie McGuckin, Conor Hearne; Cian Byrne, Conor McDonald, Rory Higgins.

Subs: Mikie Dwyer for Hearne h-t, Harry Kehoe for Byrne 47 mins, Paul Morris for Higgins 47 mins, Cathal Dunbar for O’Connor 50 mins, David Dunne for O.Foley 57 mins, Aodhan Doyle for McGuckin 59 mins, Ben Edwards for P.Foley 69 mins.

Referee- Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)