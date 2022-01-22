Search

22 Jan 2022

Editorial: Failure to fund roads upgrades a big setback for Kilkenny and South-East

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

22 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

News that Kilkenny has been left in the lurch with no funding allocated to two major road projects — the N24 and N25 — in 2022 is a shock to the system.

Both roads travel through Kilkenny and have been repeatedly flagged for upgrades. Public consultation was about to get under way but was then postponed. Local councillors are furious — and rightly so. But it’s not just a local issue; from a regional perspective, it’s deeply disappointing.

Once again, it seems the people of the South-East region are to be left waiting. While projects elsewhere progress, schemes deemed important to this part of the country don’t look to be a priority this year.

It echoes the situation in healthcare, where MRIs and Cath Labs have to be fought and begged for over years. Then, there’s education, where thousands of young people leave in an annual brain drain as we wait for any whisper of an update on a university, as other regions see their TU projects progress apace.

The N24 and N25 upgrades are the latest infrastructure projects to join the queue again. As well as concerns over safety (as the scenes of numerous traffic incidents), there are likely implications for economic activity and planning applications.

Ibec, for example, say that such upgrades are vital to strengthen connectivity between regional cities and drive the region’s growth. Only last year, the business group warned that the delivery of this type of world-class infrastructure is vital to quality of life in the South-East.

Kilkenny Chamber, too, has lobbied and urged progress on a number of key pieces of infrastructure, including the N24 and — don’t mention the war — the completion of the city ring road (another one waiting on funding after many years).

We await with interest to hear the rationale from the Transport Minister and the TII. Where to next is anyone’s guess.

BREAKING: Two major Kilkenny road projects hit funding dead-end

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media