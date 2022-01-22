Cervical screening rates in Kilkenny amongst the lowest in the country

Kilkenny is one of six counties with lowest uptake of cervical screening in the country, data from Cervical Check has revealed.

Cervical Check’s national target coverage rate is 80%, and the latest available figures from CervicalCheck show the five-year coverage was 78.5%. Coverage in Kilkenny for the same period was at 69.7%.

As part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, CervicalCheck is encouraging women in Kilkenny to consider taking up their invitation of a cervical screen when they receive it.

Women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 65 are invited to attend free cervical screening every three to five years, depending on their age and previous screening history.

While this is still a strong level of uptake which compares well internationally, CervicalCheck would like to see more women in Kilkenny accessing the benefits of regular cervical screening, and acting to reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is typically slow growing – developing over 10 to 15 years – that is why it is important for women to consider coming for screening at regular intervals, when invited.

Regular screening builds up a ‘picture’ of the health of the cervix over time, and acts to reduce a woman’s risk of cervical cancer developing.

Screening aims to pick up abnormal cells at an earlier stage than when symptoms typically present and when treatments can be offered that can achieve a better outcome.

CervicalCheck Clinical Director, Dr Nóirín Russell, urged women to talk to their GP or practice nurse about whether they are eligible for screening, or if they have questions about the screening test.

"Lower participation in screening increases a woman’s personal risk of developing cervical cancer and also reduces the screening programme’s impact on population health," she said.

"It is very important to offer services that meet the needs of the people who are eligible, and that we address lower uptake where we find it."

Dr Russell acknowledged that certain groups such as those in poor social circumstances; those with disabilities; members of the Traveller community; and members of the LGBT+ community - can feel excluded from using health services for many different reasons.

She also noted that women aged over 50 are less likely to take up their offer of screening.

Women can book their free HPV cervical screening test with any of the 4,500 GPs or nurses registered with the HSE.

Women can find a clinic near them, and check their details are up to date on the register, on the HSE website