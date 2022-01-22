Excitment building for new book on Callan's Coláiste Eamon Rís

It has been a very laborious task for Coláiste Éamann Rís teacher Martina Griffin and her sidekick Frank McKenna in their task of putting together the commemoration book to mark the closing of one chapter in the life of the school in Callan, before it re-opens and brand new chapter in education in Callan.

The book will comprise of stories about different events in the college's history from sporting success to major and minor fundraisers. A lot of the content will be from the period when the new college was built at Claiseancollaire in the 1980s.

The book is due to be launched in April/May and no doubt their will be major interest from the people of Callan as well as all

the surrounding parishes that feed into the popular college.

Nearer the time the exact venues and dates will be available and hopefully by then the worst of the pandemic will have passed.