Covid outbreaks lead to sluggish sheep prices at Kilkenny Mart

The first bit of negativity for a long time was experienced on Monday at our sheep sale where hogget/ lamb prices could be best described as sluggish compared to previous weeks’ trade.

Customers were in short supply and one of our main customers was not operating due to the factory work force being affected by Covid outbreaks.



Reduced Prices

Due to the restricted kill, prices have been reduced by €4 to €10 per head compared to the previous week.

On the plus side, cull ewe prices remained fairly steady with the reduction in this sector not as noticeable with a top call of €183.



Due to these difficulties quotes from factories have fallen by 10 to 20 cent per kilo which hopefully will only be a temporary.

The fact that lambs from UK and Northern Ireland were in short supply in 2021 was a help in stabilising the trade, but it is now suggested that lambs/ hoggets from that source have started to reappear in bigger numbers, which is having a negative impact on prices. As I said earlier, hopefully this is just a short lived situation.



Cattle Trade

The cattle trade continues to provide excellent prices for all types.

Last Thursday’s sale attracted 950 cattle with excellent prices for all lots.

The numbers on offer were boosted by approximately 300 cull cows which saw excellent prices throughout the sale, which did not conclude until 2pm.



Even though the heifer sale started late it had no effect on prices with beef types peaking at €1790 and forward stores to €1350 per head. Bullocks also sold very well with an indication of the excellent trade seeing a Friesian bullock which weighed 590 kilo making €1340 or €2.27 per kilo. Continentals bullocks eg 595 kg made €1690 or €2.84 per kilo.

Remember, if you have beef or store bullocks or heifers the trade in the marts is hot and proves an excellent alternative to factories where you know exactly what monies you get with no hidden reductions.



The large sale of cull cows provided the top price of the day with a Char type weighing 970 kilo making €2160. Quality Friesian cows reached a high of €2 per kilo.

Remember all cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on the Wednesday before the sale. Contact 056-7721407.



Dairy Sale

Our dairy sale on Monday saw a 100% clearance of the 60 in-calf cows and heifers on offer.

In-calf cows ranged from €1020 to €1780 per head with in-calf Friesian heifers €900 to €1320 per head.



We will be holding dairy sales every Monday until further notice at 12.30pm so if you have dairy stock to sell please give us at least 10 days notice of your intentions.

Next Monday we have a calf sale but it should be noted that as and from the 1st February calf sales will take place every Tuesday at 11am.



Calving season

Farmers are beginning to get busier with calving starting so do not take short cuts and take good care of yourselves when attending a fresh calved cows whose temperament may become very aggressive.

Until next week, be careful and good buying, good selling and good luck.