Search

23 Jan 2022

Covid outbreaks lead to sluggish sheep prices at Kilkenny Mart

Quotes fall: A Covid shutdown at one factory and the return of UK lambs is bringing prices down

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

George Candler

23 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The first bit of negativity for a long time was experienced on Monday at our sheep sale where hogget/ lamb prices could be best described as sluggish compared to previous weeks’ trade.
Customers were in short supply and one of our main customers was not operating due to the factory work force being affected by Covid outbreaks.


Reduced Prices
Due to the restricted kill, prices have been reduced by €4 to €10 per head compared to the previous week.
On the plus side, cull ewe prices remained fairly steady with the reduction in this sector not as noticeable with a top call of €183.


Due to these difficulties quotes from factories have fallen by 10 to 20 cent per kilo which hopefully will only be a temporary.
The fact that lambs from UK and Northern Ireland were in short supply in 2021 was a help in stabilising the trade, but it is now suggested that lambs/ hoggets from that source have started to reappear in bigger numbers, which is having a negative impact on prices. As I said earlier, hopefully this is just a short lived situation.


Cattle Trade
The cattle trade continues to provide excellent prices for all types.
Last Thursday’s sale attracted 950 cattle with excellent prices for all lots.
The numbers on offer were boosted by approximately 300 cull cows which saw excellent prices throughout the sale, which did not conclude until 2pm.


Even though the heifer sale started late it had no effect on prices with beef types peaking at €1790 and forward stores to €1350 per head. Bullocks also sold very well with an indication of the excellent trade seeing a Friesian bullock which weighed 590 kilo making €1340 or €2.27 per kilo. Continentals bullocks eg 595 kg made €1690 or €2.84 per kilo.
Remember, if you have beef or store bullocks or heifers the trade in the marts is hot and proves an excellent alternative to factories where you know exactly what monies you get with no hidden reductions.


The large sale of cull cows provided the top price of the day with a Char type weighing 970 kilo making €2160. Quality Friesian cows reached a high of €2 per kilo.
Remember all cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on the Wednesday before the sale. Contact 056-7721407.


Dairy Sale
Our dairy sale on Monday saw a 100% clearance of the 60 in-calf cows and heifers on offer.
In-calf cows ranged from €1020 to €1780 per head with in-calf Friesian heifers €900 to €1320 per head.


We will be holding dairy sales every Monday until further notice at 12.30pm so if you have dairy stock to sell please give us at least 10 days notice of your intentions.
Next Monday we have a calf sale but it should be noted that as and from the 1st February calf sales will take place every Tuesday at 11am.


Calving season
Farmers are beginning to get busier with calving starting so do not take short cuts and take good care of yourselves when attending a fresh calved cows whose temperament may become very aggressive.
Until next week, be careful and good buying, good selling and good luck.

Glanbia Co-op completes funding arrangements for proposed acquisition of Glanbia Ireland shareholding

Editorial: Failure to fund roads upgrades a big setback for Kilkenny and South-East

More needs to be done to tackle mental health ‘pandemic’ in Kilkenny

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media