Positive assessment by Mental Health Commission of Kilkenny facility welcomed

The HSE has welcomed the recent publication by the Mental Health Commission of its 2021 Annual Inspection Reports regarding the Department of Psychiatry/acute inpatient mental health facility in Kilkenny and St. Gabriel’s Psychiatry of Later Life residential care unit also in Kilkenny.

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) recorded 91% compliance to all regulations at the Dept. of Psychiatry (DoP) unit located on the grounds of St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and 97% in respect of St. Gabriel’s (situated on the grounds of St. Canice’s Hospital).

The 44 bed DoP in Kilkenny serves the Carlow-Kilkenny/South Tipperary catchment area as the designated approved centre for acute mental health inpatient services and where teams of professionals (including medical, specialist and other support staff) are in place to serve the needs of all those who require treatment and support.

Psychiatry of Later Life is a specialist mental health service for people over the age of 65 who haven’t used mental health services before and have been referred by a GP or Medical Consultant. The Psychiatry of Later Life team work in partnership with local doctors and primary care teams, hospitals and other health care and social services.

Responding to the MHC’s findings, the Head of Service/Mental Health for HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) David Heffernan said: “Patient care remains a priority focus for SECH, throughout all the components of our service delivery. We strive at all times to adhere to the rules and regulations relating to provision of mental health services. We continue to work closely with the Mental Health Commission to ensure that the DoP in Kilkenny complies with applicable guidelines.

“We always welcome observations made by the Mental Health Commission, including when they outline challenges for our services – as would have been the case previously in regard to the DoP.

“Our dedicated staff, in a difficult environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are very committed to the provision of a quality and safe mental health service to the population we serve. Consequently, it is heartening to see the highlighting of references in this Report to ‘safe and dignified care in a clean environment’. That is our aim at all times.”

Kate Killeen White (Chief Officer, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) also welcomed the publication of the reports. Speaking generally about mental health services and then specifically in relation to St. Gabriel’s, she said: “Over the last year or so, I am conscious that our quest to ensure compliance and the delivery of the best possible services within available resources occurred during what was a difficult period for our service users, our own staff and their families. Our diligent cohorts of mental health staff across community, residential support and inpatient settings are continuing to meet the expectations set for us by the Mental Health Commission.

“The level of care provided at the 20 bed St. Gabriel’s facility is outstanding. In accommodating residents in Psychiatry of Later Life and continuing care, it is a dementia friendly centre with a number of specific initiatives for the care and treatment of elderly people and I am pleased that this is reflected by the Mental Health Commission in their report.”