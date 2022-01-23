Mayor wishes hospitality sector well in Kilkenny as restrictions lift

The Mayor of Kilkenny is wishing the hospitality sector well locally as for the first time in almost two year restrictions are fully lifted.

"Best wishes to all in the hospitality sector who are getting back to ‘normal' after almost two years of uncertainty. We are all looking forward to getting our social lives back and our local pubs and restaurants are an integral part of that.

"Our publicans and local musicians in particular have suffered terribly. Their livelihoods have been on the line. At the same time they have done so much to support all of us.

"Closing their doors when they were asked to and adapting to the ever changing, often costly, public health measures, to protect our health.

"Our musicians entertained us from their homes, turned up when asked to raise money for charity, cancelled gigs, rescheduled gigs and cancelled them again. It was a rollercoaster for them all. But they did it for us.

"When we all go out to enjoy ‘normality’ again let’s remember that everyone working to ensure we enjoy ourselves, have navigated an exceptionally difficult path to get to this day. From bar staff, waiters, musicians, taxi drivers, bouncers and so on, they went above and beyond to protect us. Those behind the scenes too like beauticians, hair dressers, make up artists, photographers and so many more, they all did their bit for all of us," said Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness.