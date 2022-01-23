Noonan steps down from Kilkenny Tradfest after ten years

Minister Malcolm Noonan has stepped down as chair of Kilkenny Tradfest following ten years at the helm.

Over that time the festival has gone from strength to strength, with the cream of Irish traditional and folk music having performed and picking up a brace of National awards along the way.

Although it has been punctuated by two years of the pandemic, Minister Noonan is confident that this year will see a return to full houses and a vibrant trad trail.

'We were all set to go in March 2020 with possibly our strongest lineup when Covid hit and we had to pull the plug on the whole thing. It was devastating for all the musicians, for venues, tech crew, Marian and her team and for audiences' he recalled.

'I really feel we had developed something really special. The idea for Tradfest was hatched over a soup and a sandwich in Cleere's bar with Willie Meighan, Marian Flannery and myself. I look at past programmes; Finbarr Furey, Paul Brady, Beoga, Kilfenora Ceilí Band, it was incredible to bring these acts but also to showcase the amazing talent on our doorstep' he said.

Minister Noonan said that the committee meeting last was his last. 'Something had to give, I have a hugely busy year this year with my ministerial portfolio and I just couldn't give the festival the time it deserved'.

He said that there was a great committee in place with unwavering support from Kilkenny City Vintners. 'Most of all it's in good hands with Marian (Flannery) and her team; she has done an amazing job getting it this far and I'm hopeful that with almost all public health restrictions lifted, Tradfest and the city's other festivals can look forward to full houses, dancing and singing'.

'I'll continue to support the festival and St Patrick's Day Festival in whatever way I can, I'm really proud of what we have achieved with both but I'm also looking forward go attending Kilkenny Tradfest 2022 as a punter' concluded Minister Noonan.