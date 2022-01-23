Appeal to curb dog fouling in Callan, with bags left hanging from trees

Is it an epidemic? For the life of this columnist but I just can’t remember when dog dirt was first mentioned in the Callan Notes, but it certainly was not last week or even last year.

It certainly was at least ten years ago or even longer since that dreaded obnoxious smell that emanates when you get it stuck to your shoes was first highlighted here. In all that time, things have gotten worse, in fact the dog dirt problem is at epidemic proportions.

That may seem to some as being somewhat over the top but it certainly is not. Since the beginning of the pandemic statistics have shown that dog ownership has increased dramatically.

This came about because huge numbers of people were working from home, so it looked a perfect fit for people to purchase a dog for companionship as well as getting out for walks.

Now the vast majority of dog owners are excellent when out in public, they ensure they bring their supply of dog dirt bags so that they can clean up and dispose in a proper manner, but there are some who clean up, but then dispose indiscriminately. So much so that dog foul bags are now seen hanging from trees and hedges in town parks and on country roads, that type of behaviour is even worse than their ‘mutt’ doing his business on a pathway.

But then there are the other dog owners, again this columnist has to emphasise these are in the minority, who just do not care where their dogs do their business. Walking around the town, it has been spotted outside property owners gates, doors and driveways. It is also against the law for a dog not to be on a lead in public places.

Some dog owners seem to think that just because their dogs are well behaved they can just leave their dogs roam free and in doing so, it is nearly impossible to police what their dogs are doing. Dog owners that practice this do not realise how intimidating it can be when a dog on the loose approaches you, the person is not to know if the dog is placid or not, so dog owners please keep your dog on a lead when out in public.

There are laws in place where owners can be prosecuted for dog fouling and not keeping a dog on a lead, but it is up to the local authority to enforce.

With limited bodies on the ground, it is impossible to police. The people of Callan are appealing to all dog owners to be responsible and clean up after your dogs and keep them on a lead. This should not be looked on as declaring war on dog owners, it is just asking owners to be more responsible please.