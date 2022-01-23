Delays predicted during Kilkenny to Callan N76 roadworks

A stop-go system will be in operation on the N76 Callan Road next week
Motorists are being warned of delays on the Callan Road from Kilkenny due to roadworks all next week.
Kilkenny County Council advise that there will be a stop-go system in operation on the N76 between Cuffesgrange and Callan from Monday 24th to Friday 28th January. It will be in effect from 8a.m. to 4.30p.m. approximately.
Delays can be expected.
You are advised that this work is weather dependent.
Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
