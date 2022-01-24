Search

24 Jan 2022

Eagerly awaited pedestrian footbridge to open in Castlecomer this Friday

The new footbridge in Castlecomer will be officially opened this Friday

Reporter:

Mary Cody

24 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The official opening of the new pedestrian bridge is on Friday, (January 28) at 12 noon with Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Fidelis Doherty officiating.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick will also be in attendence along with other councillors and council officials. The bridge surface, where people will be walking, will be 2.5m in width and will be lit by LEDs set into the handrail.

There will also be targeted lighting of the niches on the old bridge via spotlights from the new one. The lighting has to be targeted as it can't overspill onto the river as it acts as a foraging route for bats. Deterrent surfacing will be installed across the old bridge footpath. This will also act as a rubbing strip so vehicles don’t get too close to the walls of the existing big bridge.

The new facility will act as a pedestrian link from the town to the Discovery Park.

