€3 million in funding for Active Travel projects in Kilkenny

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, today confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated funds to Ireland's local authorities with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022, including €3 million on projects in Kilkenny.

Projects to be delivered in Kilkenny include the city centre traffic management plan (€15,000), Cootes Lane to Ring Road (€150,000), public lighting improvements along footpaths, walkways and cycleways (€100,000), laneway and street network to west of city centre (€100,000), safe school zones (€100,000), city demarcation and gateways (€250,000), Greensbridge upgrade (€100,000) and Ring Road cycle facility upgrade €100,000.

Funding has also been allocated for ancillary cycling facilities (€100,000), Bridge Street Callan one way system (€500,000), Flaggy Lane Callan footpath and cycleway (€70,000), footpath development (various locations) (€100,000), Safe to Schools Programme (support infrastructure) (€100,000) and low cost junction tightening/pedestrian crossing schemes in Kilkenny City (€200,000). Other projects that will benefit from the funding include Light Segregation Cycle Schemes (€50,000), Low-Cost Permeability Measures in Kilkenny City (€100,000), North Western Environs Cycle Routes Improvements (€150,000), North Eastern Environs Cycle Routes Improvements (€125,000), Southern Environ Cycle Routes Improvements (€100,000), the Kilkenny City Inner Orbital Route and Pedestrian Improvement Scheme (€100,000), footpath development (various locations) (€80,000), the Vicar Street Improvement Study (€25,000), the Watergate Urban Park Study (€25,000), George Semple Bridge Improvement Works Study (€25,000), Bridge Improvement Works Study in Goresbridge (€20,000)and the staff costs of the Kilkenny County Council Active Travel Office (€215,000).

Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has welcomed the investment of €3 million for active travel initiatives across the city and county, which is part of a €280 million package to deliver key city centre routes and walking and cycling schemes right across the country.

“This is very welcome investment in Kilkenny and among the major projects locally are €0.5 million for Bridge Street in Callan; public lighting and footpath upgrades, safe school zones and so much more. We’ve all seen more people out and about, getting more active, walking, jogging, running cycling and this investment will ensure we can all go about exercising in safety and with greater ease.

“These and other projects will make our urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit. It is good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system,” said Deputy Phelan.

Minister Eamon Ryan commented. “It is great to see our investment in active travel starting to bear fruit. I want us to now accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of covid restrictions. It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

“Local authorities and the NTA have been provided with an unprecedented increase in funding for additional staff for active travel. I will be bringing forward further amendments to the Road Traffic and Roads bill in the coming weeks, which will also enable them progress experimental traffic management schemes and other measures which fast track active travel infrastructure. We need to be quick, to help reduce our climate emissions but also to use this unique moment in time to create a more attractive and safer local environment.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton T.D. welcomed this meaningful investment stating: “Today, over 1,200 projects across the length and breadth of the country are set to receive targeted funding towards making walking and cycling in our villages, towns and cities safe and sustainable. As we continue to meet our commitment of spending almost €1 million on walking and cycling projects each day, I am particularly happy to confirm that the schools participating in Phase 1 of our new Safe Routes to School Programme will also benefit. With 170 schools currently progressing plans customised to their specific needs and challenges, the Safe Routes to School Programme is delivering infrastructure on the route to and in front of our schools making it easier for children, parents and teachers to safely walk, cycle and scoot to school every day.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: It’s great to be in position once again this year to make such a substantial investment in infrastructure for active travel. The funding we are announcing today will support the provision of walking and cycling facilities in every part of the country. More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey, and it is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that, so they can leave the car behind. This investment will make a big difference, not just in our major cities, but in towns and villages across Ireland. We will work with our partners in the local authorities to ensure that the projects announced today become a reality as soon as possible."